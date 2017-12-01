30 November 2017

Kenya/Zimbabwe: Musonye Blasts 'Broke' Zimbabwe for Skipping Tourney

By Nahashon Musungu

Cecafa secretary general Nicholas Musonye has blasted Zimbabwe in the wake of the country's abrupt withdrawal from the Senior Challenge Cup.

While reacting to the Southern Africa nation's late withdrawal from the two-week football tournament that kicks off on Sunday in Machakos, Musonye said the tournament stands to lose nothing.

"We are losing nothing from their withdraw. They are playing tricks, if they didn't have money for transport, they should have informed us," Musonye.

Despite confirming attendance and even naming a strong squad consisting among other, Tanzania based forward Donald Ngoma, Zimbabwe on Wednesday announced its withdrawal from the tournament citing 'the security situation in Kenya.'

Zimbabwe's withdrawal leaves the tournament's defending champions Uganda, Ethiopia, Burundi and South Sudan as the only teams in Group 'B'.

