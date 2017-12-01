Rwanda: Models With Disabilities Set to Rock in Fashion Show

This Sunday (December 3), the National Council of Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), will join the rest of the world to celebrate the International Day of Persons living with disabilities (PLWDs) through a fashion show.

The event will see 10 models with disabilities displaying creations from three local designers. The collections range from traditional wear, Ankara designs and costume designs.

The free show will take place at Mulindi Japan One, popularly known as 'Kwa Rasta' in Kimihurura, Gasabo District, at 6pm.

The event is aimed at creating a life-without-limits for people with disabilities.

"With the growing entertainment and fashion industry in Rwanda, designers are doing a great job but somehow PLWDs are left out in the fashion world. The fashion show will not only show the world that disability is not inability by portraying the talented models, but will also showcase different designs made specially for them," said Phil Peter, the organiser of the event.

The day's highlights will include networking opportunities. It will be celebrated during the East African Nights of tolerance festival at One Love.

This is the second time such a fashion show is held in Kigali. The first show was also organised by National Council of Persons with Disabilities in 2013.