30 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: New Cholera Cases Reported in Kwale County

Photo: AMREF
By Fadhili Fredrick

Two new cases of cholera have been reported in Kwale County, health officials say.

The victims have been admitted to Kinango Hospital.

County Health Executive Francis Gwama said specimen from the two patients were taken for further analysis.

Mr Gwama urged public to help eradicate the disease by maintaining high hygienic standards at all times.

He said a team of public health officers have been dispatched to villages to create awareness on proper sanitation.

"We are engaging public through our officers in the ground in consultative forums that aims at finding reliable solutions to health risks within the community," he said, adding that they are also finding possible ways of mitigating the spread of disease.

