Photo: Daily Monitor

Deputy Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo lays a wreath on the casket of Justice Laetitia Kikonyogo at the High Court in Kampala.

Kampala — The arrival of the casket carrying the body of former deputy Chief Justice Laetitia Kikonyogo for last respects at the High Court in Kampala yesterday evoked grief of vast proportions among mourners, but it was more hurting to learn that the deceased died without receiving her retirement benefits.

She died of heart attack on November 23 when she was being taken to Mulago hospital. She was 77.

In his eulogy, Chief Justice Bart Katureebe applauded Justice Kikonyongo as a "wonderful lady" but lamented the government's failure to pay her retirement benefits before her death. He said it was painful that Justice Kikonyogo died without receiving the rewards for her distinguished service to the country.

"She tried to live by the book to administer justice, fairly and squarely in accordance with the law and with her conscience. She was a true officer of justice; a mother, teacher and a guide," Justice Katureebe said.

"... it is unfortunate that in her last days she was suffering and she did not get what she could have got. Two years ago we went as judges to President Museveni and one of the things we were talking about were retirement benefits of judges," he said.

No gratuity

Justice Katureebe said the President recognised that judges work so much for so long but when they retire they find themselves lacking attention, citing an example of Justice Kikonyogo.

"The President said: 'look at Lady Justice Kikonyogo. She served this country for so long, now she is in a wheelchair, but why can't the State pay her all her full benefits so that she is better looked after!' We all clapped, but to date that promise has not been fulfilled. Possibly, other people in other branches of government have got other ideas," Chief Justice Katureebe told mourners.

He added that it is a shame that two years after that pledge, Justice Kikonyogo has died before she received her payment.

In June during the funeral service of former High Court judge Gideon Tinyiniondi at All Saints Church Nakasero, Chief Justice Katureebe made a similar revelation that the retired judge had died without receiving his retirement 10 years after leaving service in 2008.

The legal fraternity and representatives of the Justice, Law and Order Sector institutions, the academia and the general public paid tribute to Justice Kikonyogo, referring to her as a lady who made outstanding contribution to the country's jurisprudence.

While paying last respects on behalf of female judges, Justice Esther Kisakye, the president of the National Association of Women Judges in Uganda (NAWJ-U) applauded the deceased as a monumental lady.

"Although Justice Kikonyogo is no longer with us, we recognise the work she did when she served in the Judiciary, the country and the community at large. We are mourning and celebrating a great judge who served the country with dedication and integrity for 39 years," Justice Kisakye said.

She explained that the deceased served from 1971 to 2010.

"We also celebrate her for having risen through the ranks. That was from a Grade One Magistrate to the deputy Chief Justice of Uganda," Justice Kisakye said.

"Considering the time she went through the ladders to qualify to be a lawyer, it's a bold statement that she was a lady with exceptional abilities and qualities. She was a woman of many firsts; she was the first female Magistrate Grade One and the first female Chief Magistrate and first Papal Lady Knight," Justice Kisakye said.

She further pointed out that the deceased was never afraid of leading from the front.

"She was the first female Ugandan judge; she was the first woman to serve as a judge of the Supreme Court of Uganda and indeed the first woman to be appointed the deputy Chief Justice of Uganda," she said, adding that the deceased remains a celebrated a role model for many young professionals especially lawyers and judges.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved family, Mr Edward Muwanga said of Kikonyogo's life: "It is a life well lived and deserving of honour."

Mr Muwanga thanked the Catholic Church that nurtured Justice Kikonyogo by instilling morals in her as she was a devoted Catholic.

"... we thank the Pope for recognising her service and knighting her and her parents who did an exemplary job of nurturing her into a woman of substance," he added.

Profile

Death: Justice Kikonyogo died of heart attack on November 23. She has been sick for about five years and was confined to a wheelchair

Career: She was the first woman magistrate Grade I (1971-1973), the first woman Chief Magistrate (1973-1986), the first woman to be appointed High Court judge (1986) and also the first female judge to the Supreme Court.

She was also the first female deputy Chief Justice.