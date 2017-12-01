Police in Kampala are investigating circumstances under which an unidentified man was killed and body sealed in a box before being dumped in trench near Total offices in Kampala.

The body has been found in a trench on Eighth Street opposite Total offices.

Eyewitnesses say the body was cut and put in a box before it was put in a culvert.

Authorities believe the suspects wanted the flood water to carry the body deep in the culvert but it didn't rain at night.

The body was dumped less than 100 metres from the nearby police post.