Pastor Evan Mawarire has implored President Emmerson Mnangagwa to free all political activists who were arrested on allegations of trying to topple Mugabe.

He was speaking soon after he was acquitted of the same charge as well as the charge of inciting violence by a High Court judge, Justice Priscilla Chigumba this week.

Mawarire, who rose to fame after launching #This Flag movement last year, posted a video while in court, begging Mnangagwa to consider amnesty for those arrested over this offence.

"Now we look forward to a better Zimbabwe. My hope is that the intimidation will stop; my prayer is oppression will stop; the suppression of the will of Zimbabweans will stop.

"I want to take this opportunity to urge the new president of our country, Your Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa, Sir this nation is a nation of beautiful people and we want to urge you, I don't know how this can be done, that you will be different from your predecessor, that you would handle the citizens of this country with due care and attention that they deserve, that they are the ones who employed you, they are the people you serve.

"I want to ask that in this new dispensation that you will now consider amnesty for all those political prisoners who are today held in prison, still facing charges of trying to exercise their constitutional rights," he said.

A number of activists were arrested on allegations of plotting against Mugabe.

They include vendors' leader, Stan Zvorwadza, Pastor Philip Mugadza, businessman and Zanu PF Lacoste faction acolyte, Energy Mutodi, and also an American citizen Martha O'Donovan who was arrested recently.

Mawarire was arrested at the Harare International airport upon his return from exile earlier this year.

He was accused of plotting a coup against Mugabe by circulating videos on social media, urging Zimbabweans to march against the government.

