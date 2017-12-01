30 November 2017

Uganda: Red Pepper Closure - Atubo Urges Journalists Not to Suffer in Silence

By Bill Oketch

Lira — Former minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Daniel Omara Atubo, has said the closure of Red Pepper publications ltd plus the eventual arrest of its eight senior staff raise fundamental questions about press freedom in Uganda.

Mr Atubo, who served in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government for two terms as a minister, urged journalists to fight for the immediate release of their colleagues.

He said the way Ugandans are behaving not to challenge what happened to Red pepper is disturbing, adding that the press shall always remain oppressed.

"Remember today is Red Pepper but tomorrow it is you. So don't keep quiet. Daily Monitor has ever been a victim of this, today it is Red Pepper but you people are not bothered, not even sister newspapers and radio stations have held some critical step," Mr Atubo challenged journalists in Lira Town on Wednesday.

"What disappointed me was the way they were treated, taken to this notorious Nalufenya and left the place sealed off," Mr Atubo added.

Mr Atubo further warned that if the fourth estate keeps quiet on issues that affect them, their rights will be infringed upon and President Museveni might become totalitarian.

Eight Red Pepper editors were on Monday remanded to Luzira prison after being charged with seven counts of publication of information prejudicial to security, libel and offensive communication.

They denied the charges before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate James Ereemye. Those sent on remand include: Richard Tusiime, the Chief Executive Officer, Arinaitwe Rugyendo, Chief Marketing Officer, Patrick Mugumya, Chief Operating Officer, Johnson Musinguzi, Chief Finance Officer and James Mujuni, Chief Commercial Officer.

Other accused persons include Ben Byarabaha, the Managing Editor and news editors; Francis Tumusiime and Richard Kintu.

Prosecution states that on November 20, the accused unlawfully caused publication and distribution of a newspaper with a story on military operations, strategies and troop location well knowing that such can disrupt public order and security.

The defence lawyer, Mr Max Mutabingwa, unsuccessfully argued for the release of the suspects on bail.

