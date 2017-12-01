30 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 50,000 to Get Free Yellow Fever Vaccination

By Emmanuel Ainebyoona

More than 50,000 people will be protected against yellow fever virus in an ongoing 10-day vaccination campaign organised by the National Medical Stores (NMS) at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Hundreds on Wednesday lined up at Namboole to get jabs of the vaccine free of charge as opposed to paying between Shs80, 000 and Shs100, 000 at accredited health facilities.

In an interview yesterday, the NMS spokesperson, Mr Dan Kimosho, said their vaccination campaign that started on Tuesday had already benefited more than 5,000 people.

"On Tuesday, we reached about 2,400 people and by lunch time today (Wednesday), we have vaccinated about 3,000 and we are still counting," Mr Kimosho said, adding that the drive is part of the NMS corporate social responsibility activities meant for health promotion and prevention.

He indicated that the eligibility to get a shot of the yellow fever vaccine is based on possession of national ID. The vaccination campaign is expected to end on December 8.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention (CDC), yellow fever virus is found in tropical and subtropical areas of South America and Africa.

The virus is transmitted to people by the bite of an infected mosquito.

Mr Kimosho said a similar event at Kololo Independence Grounds saw more than 25,000 people vaccinated during the Uganda Revenue Authority's tax payers appreciation week in September.

He stressed that while it is everyone's right to receive medicines, it is also the responsibility of the public to achieve good health and prevent diseases.

