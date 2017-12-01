Former President Cde Robert Mugabe yesterday sent a condolence message to the family of Health Advisor in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Timothy Stamps.

Cde Mugabe said Dr Stamps, who was always a "sociable" and "affable" individual, will be best remembered for his fight against chronic diseases, especially HIV and Aids.

"On behalf of my family and my own behalf, I wish to convey to you and the family, my heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies as you come to terms with the loss of your husband," he said.

"It was with the deepest sense of sorrow and grief that I received the sad news of Dr Timothy Stamps' death. I remember, now with nostalgic feeling, the role played by Dr Stamps when he was the Minister of Health and Child Welfare, and lately as Health Advisor in the Office of the President and Cabinet."

According to Cde Mugabe, Dr Stamps related well with everyone.

"Among many of his immense contributions to the nation, Dr Timothy Stamps is vividly remembered for his fight against many chronic diseases, especially HIV and Aids," he said.

"The hard worker he was. Dr Stamps and I endeavoured to establish a hospital in every district of Zimbabwe. He did his work with the characteristic smile on his face. He was sociable indeed, affable individual, who related well with colleagues as much as he did with everyone else."

It was heartening, Cde Mugabe said, that Dr Stamps had been declared a national hero.

"May God receive Timothy and reward him for all the good he did to many of us in this country," he said. Dr Stamps died on Sunday at Borrowdale Trauma Centre after a lung infection.

He was 81.

On Tuesday, Zanu-PF announced the decision to confer the medical practitioner with national hero status.

Dr Stamps was born in Wales on October 15, 1936 and came to Zimbabwe in 1968.

He grew up in England, where he became one of the youngest doctors in the United Kingdom.

Before independence, he worked for the then Salisbury (now Harare) Municipality's health department and rose to become the city's chief medical officer. He clashed with racist authorities then by trying to facilitate access to health facilities for black people that were marginalised.

Dr Stamps was appointed Minister of Health and Child Welfare in 1990, taking over from Dr Felix Muchemwa, a position he held until 2002.

In 1999, he led an initiative to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

His efforts, in collaboration with officials from his ministry, saw the creation of the National Aids Council through an Act of Parliament.

In 2004, Dr Stamps founded the Dr Timothy Stamps Trust for people living with chronic conditions after being touched by their plight.

The foundation also helps to ease the burden of non-communicable diseases in the country.

Dr Stamps is survived by his wife, Cindy, six children and eight-grandchildren.

Meanwhile, burial arrangements for the late national hero are now at an advanced stage.

Family spokesperson Dr David Parirenyatwa said yesterday there will be a funeral service on Wednesday next week.

"As we mourn our national hero, arrangements for his burial are now at an advanced stage. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday next week at a venue to be advised," he said.

Dr Parirenyatwa expressed gratitude to the nation for its support.

"We would like to thank all friends and compatriots on the respectful recognition of Dr Stamps," he said.