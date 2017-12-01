Namibia: Government Bails Out Sport Codes

Namibian sport received a major boost on Thursday when the Namibia Sport Commission handed over close to N$15 million to various sport codes.

At a press conference at the Namibia Sport Commission head quarters, its chief administrator Fred Mwiya said that a total of 14,9 million had been allocated to football, hockey and the 2018 Commonwealth Games team to enable them to compete in upcoming international events.

Football will receive the most with N$10 million going towards the senior national team that will compete in the 2018 Chan tournament in Morocco as well as the national u20 team that will compete in the u20 Cosafa Cup tournament that starts in Zambia next week.

Namibia's national women's hockey team will receive N$900 000 to help it to prepare and compete at the 2018 Women's Indoor World Cup which takes place in Berlin, Germany in February next year.

Namibia's Commonwealth Games team will also receive N$4 million to help it prepare and compete at the 2018 Commonwealth Games which take place on the Gold Coast, Australia from 4 to 15 April next year.

Mwiya said that the funds must be used for its intended purpose.

"The funds must be used for their intended purpose and the codes must stay strictly within their budgets. All the codes need to give detailed accounts of what the money was used for," he said.

Mwiya said the various codes had submitted strong motivations for the funds.

"The motivation from the codes was very strong, because if they do not compete in these events they can be penalised by their respective mother bodies," he said.

"But I want to emphasise that they must go to compete and not just to participate," he added.

Mwiya said they had received numerous funding requests from other codes as well, but they could not accommodate them all.

"We motivated all the requests to the government, but they looked at which ones were mandatory and which ones could carry heavy fines, before the allocations were made," he said.

"Codes which did not make it now can make new submissions for the new financial year which starts in April next year," he added.

Mwiya said that the funds also covered daily allowances for the players and that they would check up whether these were paid.

"This will help especially the national football team to keep its players together for the Chan tournament," he said.