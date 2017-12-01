Uganda: World Aids Day 2017 - Sustaining Momentum

Photo: Daily News

Today, Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate the World Aids Day. I want to extend my appreciation to those who have led Uganda in our quest to end HIV infection. Most especially, people living with HIV - the champions who have stood resolute in the face of HIV and Aids, knowing that the journey to "zero" is a long one.

Uganda's epidemic has now stabilised and the number of Ugandans dying from HIV/Aids-related illness has nearly halved. This is in part due to increase in the coverage and intensity of HIV prevention interventions, and the expansion of HIV treatment. We are making progress in our quest towards containing HIV/Aids in Uganda.

Today, we stand at a very important threshold, with a clear road map to end the Aids epidemic; our target is that by 2020, 90 per cent of all people living with HIV will know their HIV status, 90 per cent of all people with diagnosed HIV infection will receive sustained antiretroviral therapy, and 90 per cent of all people receiving antiretroviral therapy will have viral suppression. The end seems to be in sight, we only need to sustain this momentum and address other issues that may undermine these efforts.

I am reminded that it took bold statements from our President and other leaders, and action by technical, religious and cultural leaders to create a multi-sectoral approach needed to sustainably address the epidemic. One health determinant, however, is the unchecked population growth that threatens the provision of quality healthcare services and the wellbeing of Ugandans as a whole. Uganda's population grows by 3 per cent every year. This is one of the highest rates in the world, a fact that should concern each one of us because it undermines our ability to effectively cater for the needs of the people of Uganda.

Research suggests that there is a relationship between high population growth and high poverty levels. To put it simply, a high population means limited opportunities for our people and puts further strain on already limited resources. It is, therefore, no surprise that the "Tusaba gavumenti etuyambe" (Government please help us) appeals are increasing in our population by the day.

As a signatory to the Sustainable Development Goals framework, we are required to ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health services by 2030. The Ministry of Health and development partners have taken this challenge in stride by encouraging integration of family planning into other health services. Yet, such noble efforts continue to be undermined by stock-outs of contraceptive commodities and conflicting messages on family planning, particularly surrounding use of contraceptives by adolescents.

Such issues, among other health system challenges, continue to curtail improvements in meeting couples' desire to safely plan their families. For instance, in every 100 women of reproductive age, 34 have an unmet need for family planning and, less than a quarter of all women of reproductive age use a modern contraceptive. The advantages of family planning are proven.

Research indicates that increasing access to family planning services for women living with HIV is crucial in preventing mother to child transmission of HIV. Moreover, family planning improves the health of the mother and the baby. Appropriate spacing allows the mother sufficient time to take care of the new baby, recover fully, and enjoy a full productive life.

Today, as we celebrate the gains made, we cannot turn a blind eye to the persistent challenges that remain. The worrying health trends among Uganda's young people continue to be a major cause for worry. In 2016, the Uganda Demographics and Health Survey reported that the rate of teenage pregnancies rose from 24 per cent to 25 per cent, an increase that is unacceptable if our youth are to attend school, graduate and pursue their dreams. Young women continue to be vulnerable to sexual abuse and exploitation, including early marriages; and unsafe abortion among youths continue unchecked.

By increasing access to sexual reproductive health services and information, including family planning, we would not only provide an antidote to the population explosion; we would also prevent unintended pregnancies and avert unsafe abortions. Essentially, we would chart a course that would lead to opportunities for all Ugandans to realise their full potential.

We have made commendable efforts so far. Now, we must collectively work towards consolidating those gains and sustaining progress. Getting to "zero" is no easy feat, and will require investment, strong partnerships, and innovative approaches if we are to make it to the finish line. Clearly, we must review current policies and long-standing beliefs that impede our progress, and work to expand access to sexual and reproductive health services, foster positive beliefs and customs, increase adolescent and youth focused services and manage population growth for the betterment of all.

I look forward to a generation free of HIV. I also look forward to a future with zero unplanned pregnancies, zero unsafe abortions and, zero unmet need for family planning.

This future is possible if today, we aim at 90 per cent women of reproductive age accessing family planning, 90 per cent modern contraceptive prevalence and, 90 per cent planned pregnancies. This future is a moral imperative--because our people deserve better and because it is their right!

Happy World Aids Day Uganda!

Ms Katarikawe is the country director of Jhpiego-Uganda.