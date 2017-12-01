Uganda: It's High Time We Took HIV/Aids Fight Away From Conference Halls

opinion

It is without doubt that Uganda as a country has made tremendous strides towards creating awareness about HIV/Aids both in schools and communities spearheaded by the government and the different stakeholders.

As a result, we have seen the statistics of HIV/Aids prevalence rates reduce albeit minimally. Right now, Uganda is among the top countries in the world with the lowest number of children born with HIV through Mother-to-Child Transmission (MTCT). The country is down from having 28,000 HIV infected babies in 2011 to 3,500 in 2016 and has been ranked among the top countries in the world to have the greatest leap towards elimination of MTCT. This was revealed by Uganda Aids Commission Director General Dr Christine Ondoa early this year.

However, this does not call for celebration and merrymaking. It only provokes us to devise new and innovative ways on how we can completely wipe out HIV/Aids in the country if, for example, we are to achieve the ambitious 90-90-90 strategy by UNAIDS that calls for 90 per cent of all people living with HIV knowing their HIV status, 90 per cent of all people with diagnosed HIV infection receiving sustained antiretroviral therapy and 90 per cent of all people receiving antiretroviral therapy having viral suppression by 2020.

Even then, Uganda still registers 230 new HIV infections a day, something that was highlighted at the end of a UNAIDS Global Review Mission to Uganda, which held multi-stakeholder consultations in Uganda from February 21 to 23.

The mission further noted that despite the widely available anti-retroviral therapy, 76 people die of Aids-related causes every day! This illustrates the urgent unfinished business of ending Aids, made more worrisome by recent calls to reduce the health and education budgets, that are important sectors for the fight against HIV, which at this critical time, do not augur well for ending the epidemic.

And this still affects young people, especially girls aged between 15 and 24, are disproportionately affected by HIV infection. Among adolescent girls, every single hour, two young women get infected with HIV in Uganda. The prevalence of HIV among adolescent girls stands at 9.1 per cent compared to the national prevalence rate of 7.3 per cent.

The question now is, what new strategies can we employ to make the above prevalence rates history or mitigate the effects of this deadly scourge? The reality is, HIV education is one of the most important tools for raising HIV awareness. But that doesn't mean that you have to be in a classroom to be a part of the fight against HIV. There are plenty of ways to raise HIV awareness in communities.

For example, use of newer forms of information communication technology like through Internet, has grown exponentially over the last few years. In Uganda, there are 13,023,114 million people connected to the Internet translating into 31.3 per cent of the total population, according to Uganda Communications Commission.

The use of information and communications technologies complements other Information Education and Communications campaigns designed to reach the youth. The Ministry of Health and UNFPA Uganda have, for instance, launched www.thezone.ug to provide such information and services, are equally using the Internet to promote access to information and services on sexual reproductive health and rights.

While use of new communication technologies has increased, there are still significant opportunities to be considered regarding access. Therefore, it is important to understand what forms of communication technology we are using, how they access and use the technology, and what barriers and facilitators exist to their use.

Mr Nabimanya is the founder /team leader Reach A Hand Uganda.