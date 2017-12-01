Former Finance Minister and now opposition Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn leader Simba Makoni has scorned Zimbabweans for dumping their yesteryear discipline to turn into rogues whose actions are motivated by self-enrichment.

Makoni was speaking during a panel discussion at Dr Ibbo Mandaza's SAPES Trust Thursday evening.

The discussion was aimed at finding solutions for a country buffeted by episodes of crises with the most recent being the shock ouster of its president of 37 years by the military.

In his comments, Makoni said crisis weary locals are to blame for some of their problems as they have lowered the moral bar for selfish ends.

"The old Zimbabwean was caring; the old Zimbabwean was kind. He was compassionate; the old Zimbabwean was hard working; she had no sense of entitlement to anything.

What she got she worked for it," Makoni said.

The former Zanu PF politburo member said Zimbabweans of yesteryear were "polite, respectful, patient and consistent" and did not flip flop to suit changing circumstances they were going through in their lives.

"The old Zimbabwean leaders were servants; they were not over lords; they were not masters, they were not chefs," he said.

Makoni said a lot of Zimbabweans had now turned lazy and corrupt.

"The new Zimbabwean is cruel and heartless. He is greedy, he is corrupt, he is lazy, he is impatient, he expects big rewards immediately for very little input.

"They believe they are owed by somebody else but they owe no-one.

"The leaders are masters and they are the over lords for many people."

Makoni said the ouster of President Mugabe united Zimbabweans by default.

While he did not qualify his claims, global corruption monitoring indexes have continuously placed Zimbabwe as among the most corrupt nations in the world.

The country was named the 12th most corrupt country in the world and number 11 in Africa in rankings released by Transparency International January this year.

Zimbabweans occupying top executive jobs in state and private companies have often been accused of financial embezzlement.

However, in spite of the negatives, Zimbabweans are said to be among the most peaceful in the world.