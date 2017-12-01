30 November 2017

Kenya: It Is 'Normal', Says Father of Suspects in Sh52 Million Bank Heist

By Stepehen Munyiri

The Sh52 million Thika KCB heist may have shocked the nation its movie-like script but not the father of two of the three suspects in police cells.

Titus Murakaru Githui, 59, the father of Halford Munene Murakaru and Charles Mwangi Murakaru, says although he does not approve of crime, he is not surprised that his children may have been involved in the alleged robbery.

Halford and Charles, he believes, could have probably been "wrongly inspired" by stories of corruption and impunity that have become the order of the day in Kenya.

The two brothers, alongside Julius Ndung'u Wainaina, were presented in a Thika court on Tuesday facing charges of stealing Sh52.65 million from Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Thika branch.

'NORMAL'

They also faced other charges of handling stolen property.

The accused allegedly gained entry into the bank's strongroom after digging a 30-metre underground tunnel for over six months. They denied the charges.

On Wednesday, the Nation visited their rural home in Karura Village, Mathira West, Nyeri County, and for their father, it was business as usual.

Githui, aka Kahiga, a former barber turned full-time farmer, gladly welcomed us quipping: "I know why you are here. What do you want to write this time? What happened is normal."

Kenya

