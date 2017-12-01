Kenya: Musa Otieno, Frank Ouna Sacked in Mwendwa's Latest Purge

Former Harambee Stars Stars skipper Musa Otieno alongside Wazito FC coach Frank Ouna have been sacked by Football Kenya Federation from their positions as assistant coaches of the national team.

The two have since been replaced by former Kariobangi coach Stanley Okumbi, who was demoted after the appointment of Belgian Paul Put as the new head coach last week.

Okumbi will now deputize Put on the technical bench alongside Talanta FC coach John Kamau, who has taken up Ouna's position.

Speaking about the changes in the team's technical bench, FKF president Nick Mwendwa said: "We asked them (Otieno and Ouna) to step aside for now and see if the new coach can work with Okumbi and Kamau."

However, word has it that the dismissal of the two assistant coaches was accelerated by the fact that the two did not enjoy a cordial relationship with Mwendwa.

It is also worth noting that Okumbi and Mwendwa go way back. The two have worked together in the past when Okumbi coached Kariobangi Sharks which is owned by Mwendwa.

Kamau's coming on board may also be attributed to his close working ties with Okumbi.