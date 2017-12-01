The Joice Mujuru led National People's party (NPP) said President Emmerson Mnangagwa should make former President Robert Mugabe's exit package and negotiation deal public.

Mugabe was forced to resign recently after the military seized power.

The Army defended the "soft" coup against Mugabe by claiming that they were targeting the "criminals" surrounding the aged leader.

The military also said they were doing this to avert political and social unrest which was going to result from the power struggles that had reached unprecedented levels within Zanu PF.

Mugabe and the military held closed door negotiations which resulted in the aged leader resigning last week Tuesday.

But up to now the contents of the negotiations and the deal to which the parties agreed have not been made public.

In an interview with New Zimbabwe in Harare recently, Gift Nyandoro, the NPP secretary general, said the deal which led to Mugabe's resignation should "immediately" be made public.

"If the news that Mugabe was offered $10 million lump sum payment, full salary, medical cover, security as well as protection of his private properties as part of the deal that led to his resignation are true, then Zimbabwe is doomed," said Nyandoro.

"Citizens were supposed to be consulted before such a fraudulent deal was concluded and it is not too late though.

"Mnangagwa owes the people a proper dissection of the contents of the deal and we are therefore urging Zimbabweans to demand the terms of Mugabe's resignation deal because it is their constitutional right to know and understand the economic implications of the deal," said Nyandoro.

NPP said people should not expect anything new from Mnangagwa's "new" government which the party doubted would respect and observe human rights.

"A leopard will never change its spots - Mugabe and Mnangagwa are the same," he said.

"Truth and reconciliation is one of the vehicles that can heal the nation and we are saying Mnangagwa should prove to the nation that he respects human rights by making investigating on all the atrocities that were committed by the state because the sharp vengeful passions harboured by those who lost their friends and relatives in Gukurahundi and elections violence can only be quenched by a truth and reconciliation programme," said Nyandoro.