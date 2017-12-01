30 November 2017

Tanzania: Songea Councilor Dies in a Road Accident

By Joyce Joliga

Songea — A Special Seats (CCM) councillor, Ms Mariam Yusuph, died yesterday with two others cheating death in a car accident that occurred yesterday.

The fallen councillor and co were heading to town for the CCM Women's Wing (UWT) elections in Ruvuma Region.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Songea Referral Hospital Senior Medical Officer-in-Charge Dr Majura Magafu confirmed that they received one body and two injured people around 9:30am.

He named the injured as Ms Asia Sapwela (52), a councillor (Special Seats), who had broken left arm, ribs and sustained bruises on her legs and Atingala Ally (48), a retired councillor for Tunduru, who has injured ribs and her right leg.

According to Dr Magafu, the body of the 53-year-old departed councillor was preserved at the hospital, adding that the injured were slowly recovering after regaining consciousness.

The Songea Regional Police Commander, Mr Gemin Mushi confirmed the accident, saying it occurred at Lumecha Village in Songea District.

The RPC said a Toyota Carina vehicle with registration No.T 301 DKD in which the victims were travelling in was heading to Songea from Tunduru.

He said the vehicle was being driven by Mr Osam Ulaya, who failed to control the car as it veered off the road and hit road kerbs before overturning and causing the death of the councilor.

The RPC explained that Mariam died on the spot from concussion and funeral arrangements were already underway.

Moreover, he said the driver of the ill-fated vehicle was rushed to the Peramiho Hospital for medical attention and police had launched an investigation in connection with the accident.

