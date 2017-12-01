30 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nkata, Bandari Part Ways

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Opiyo

SportPesa Premier League (SPL) side Bandari have parted ways with head coach Paul Nkata, Nation Sport can exclusively reveal.

The former Ugandan international joined the Coastal side in January, fresh from clinching a double with 11-time Kenyan champions Tusker.

"They requested me out and I can't complain my short spell there. I picked positive lessons that will keep me going. I am currently open to any offers that come my way," the former Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and SC Villa coach told Nation Sport on Thursday.

Nkata has formerly handled Nairobi City Stars, Muhoroni Youth and Tusker where he won the SPL title and the GOtv Shield in 2016.

Reached for a comment, the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edward Oduor was non-committall.

"I am on leave. I know no development about it, I left immediately we finished the season so I am not aware of any development," said Oduor.

Just recently, the club announced a five-day trials exercise that is being conducted by assistant coach Ken Odhiambo.

The exercise, that has seen a large number of players turn out at Mbaraki Sports grounds, concludes on December 1.

Under Nkata, the 2015 GOtv Shield champions won 12 games, drew seven and lost 15 finishing 10th on the 18-team standings with 43 points.

Nkata has been linked to Rwandan outfit APR and Ugandan side Vipers SC.

Kenya

First Lady Roots for Eradication of New HIV/Aids Infections

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has pledged renewed zeal towards achieving zero new HIV infections in the next five years… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.