Kenya: Nkata, Bandari Part Ways

SportPesa Premier League (SPL) side Bandari have parted ways with head coach Paul Nkata, Nation Sport can exclusively reveal.

The former Ugandan international joined the Coastal side in January, fresh from clinching a double with 11-time Kenyan champions Tusker.

"They requested me out and I can't complain my short spell there. I picked positive lessons that will keep me going. I am currently open to any offers that come my way," the former Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and SC Villa coach told Nation Sport on Thursday.

Nkata has formerly handled Nairobi City Stars, Muhoroni Youth and Tusker where he won the SPL title and the GOtv Shield in 2016.

Reached for a comment, the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edward Oduor was non-committall.

"I am on leave. I know no development about it, I left immediately we finished the season so I am not aware of any development," said Oduor.

Just recently, the club announced a five-day trials exercise that is being conducted by assistant coach Ken Odhiambo.

The exercise, that has seen a large number of players turn out at Mbaraki Sports grounds, concludes on December 1.

Under Nkata, the 2015 GOtv Shield champions won 12 games, drew seven and lost 15 finishing 10th on the 18-team standings with 43 points.

Nkata has been linked to Rwandan outfit APR and Ugandan side Vipers SC.