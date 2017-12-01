1 December 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Flood - Niger to Relocate Over 50 Communities in Lapai Council

By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe

Minna — Niger State government in collaboration with Lapai local government area is to relocate over 50 communities in the lower land of River Niger, Alhaji Usman Ndagi Mohammed, the chairman of Lapai LGA has disclosed.

Mohammed told Daily Trust in an interview yesterday in Minna that flood occasioned by torrential downpour ravages communities within the council yearly with consequent loss of lives and property.

He said in some cases the River Niger would overflow its bank submerging communities in the process, while release of water by the hydro dams authorities also threatened lives and property.

Mohammed disclosed that more than 60 communities were affected by flood last year, even as several hectares of rice, sorghum, mullet and maize farms were submerged in the process.

He said worried by the development, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello who was on assessment visit to the area directed that some of the affected communities be relocated upland.

He disclosed that the Council had designated two locations in Kolu and Madalla areas for the purpose.

He said the original owners of the land would be compensated, while certificates of occupancy were being prepared for the new owners.

