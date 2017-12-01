30 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistant of President Commends 27th National School Tournament Achievements

Kassala — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohamed Ahmed has hailed achievements gained from the 27th National School Tournament held IN Kassala State in areas of reconstruction and development.

He said while he was addressing a mass rally of Kassala State's northern Localities , Thursday within framework of the President visit to the State that the objectives of the National School Tournament were unification of national rank and batching the social fabric, indicating to gains of the Tournament which , he explained, represented in provision of water and power.

Wali(governor) of Kassala State, Adam Gama'a, for his part, underscored the the State government concern with services , people livelihood and support people in the State who are under poverty line.

The Governor commended UAE government and people for role being played by the UAE's Red Crescent Society in stability of people of Kassala State through provision of health, educational and water services as well as establishment of model villages.

