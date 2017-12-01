Sudan: Statement About Emergency Landing of Turkish Plane in Khartoum After Reporting a Bomb On Board

Khartoum — The Khartoum International Airport Company issued a statement on emergency landing of Turkish Airlines jet in Khartoum Airport after reporting a bomb on board.

"Khartoum Airport Control Tower was notified at 06:40 am (local time) with bomb on board of Turkish Airlines plane , Boeing 737 with 107 passengers flying from Nairobi to Istanbul" Official Spokesman of Khartoum Airport Company, Mohamed Al-Mahdi Nasr said.

The statement said that after the plane landed at isolated area the passengers and the crew after investigation the explosive devices inside the plane and did not find any bomb or explosive devices.

It added after investigation it was found that a British passenger found a wifi on board under the title "Bomb on Board" and after making contact with Foreign Ministry and in presence of representative of British Embassy in Khartoum measures as flowed in these cases were taken.

The Khartoum Airport Official Spokesman stated that after thorough investigations the Turkish Airlines decided resumption of the flight to Istanbul.

" The Khartoum Airport through its commitment to security and safety rules and procedures issued by international organizations, is capable to deal with all cases in a way that boosta security and safety at regional and international levels" said the statement.