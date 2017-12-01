30 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Khalawa of Hamiskoraib Nominate Al-Bashir for Presidency in 2020 Elections

Kassala — Khalawa(Quranic schools) of Hamiskoraib led by Sheikh, Sulieman Ali Betie announced support to nomination of Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir for presidency in 2020 elections.

A Document of Allegiance was handed over to President Al- Bashir asserting Homiskoraib Khalawa standing alongside him in his march to achieve development and stability in the Country.

The Document was forwarded during a banquet Wednesday evening held at Sheikh Betie home in Kassala in honor of visit of the President of the Republic and his accompanying delegation to Kassala State to attend the conclusion of activities of the 27th National School Tournament.

In the same context, the Hadandawa tribes handed over President Al-Bashir a Document of Allegiance nominating him for presidency in 2020 elections.

