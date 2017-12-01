30 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Bashir to Head to Chad to Participate in Its National Day Celebrations

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir is due to leave for Chad Friday on a two-day visit to take part in Chad's National Day celebrations.

President Al-Bashir will hold talks during the visit with his brother President Idris Debby on bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common interest.

The President will be accompanied by a delegation comprises Minister of Presidency, Dr Fadul Abdalla Fadul, Director of NISS, Gen. Mohamed Atta, State Minister and General Director of the President's Offices, Hatem Hassan Bakheet and Minister of State for Foreign Afafirs, Ambassador Attal-Mannan Bakheet.

