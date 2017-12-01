30 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Sudan: Turkish Plane in Emergency Landing in Sudan After Bomb Scare

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mohammed Amin

A Turkish Airlines plane flying to Egypt from Nairobi has made an emergency landing in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum following a bomb scare.

Sudanese civil aviation authority spokesman Abdul Hafiz Abdul Rahim said that the Boing 738 aircraft had 107 passengers of different nationalities.

"Today -Thursday - at 7.30am Sudan local time, Khartoum airport was notified by the captain of the Turkish Airlines plane Number 608 that there was a possible bomb device on board as reported by a British passenger," Mr Rahim said.

"Accordingly, the authorities at the Khartoum International Airport allowed the emergency landing and immediately evacuated the plane and experts did a thorough search but found no suspected explosive device on the plane," he explained.

Mr Rahim added that Sudanese authorities were interrogating the British passenger who reported the matter, in the presence of a representative from the UK embassy in Khartoum.

The Sudanese official said that neither the Khartoum airport nor the Sudanese airspace had been closed due to the incident.

Sudan

North Darfur Defence Minister Denies Civilian Casualties in Misteriya Raid

North Darfur Minister of Defence, Ali Mohammed Salim, has confirmed the casualty figures in the raid in Misteriya in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.