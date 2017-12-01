30 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Pipeline Wary of Rivals as Volleyball Play-Offs Begin

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Philip Onyango

Kenya Pipeline women's captain Triza Atuka is wary of bitter rivals Kenya Prisons ahead of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League Play-offs that serve off Friday at the KPA Makande hall, Mombasa.

Atuka, who is a long serving international team centre, said they will have to be at their best throughout the three-day event to stand a chance of defending their national title.

She said all terms especially Prisons whom they have denied the league trophy for the last three years will come at them guns blazing.

"We have definitely come here for nothing short of the winner's trophy which has a special cabinet at our company headquarters having won it for the past three years. But we must be alive to the fact that other teams have came of age and will be seriously challenging for the title," Atuka said.

Pipeline were the first team to arrive in Mombasa for acclimatization on Sunday. They take on KCB in their play-off opener from 2pm.

Pipeline will look to hard hitting Leonida Kasaya, Yvone Snaida, Beldine Akinyi, Celestine Nyongesa, Janet Wanja, Monica Adhiambo, Agripina Kundu and returning Ruth Chepngetich for delivery.

Friday's play-off fixtures

Men:

10am KPA v GSU

12 noon Co-op Bank v Prisons

Women:

2pm Pipeline v KCB

4pm prisons v Western Bombers

Kenya

First Lady Roots for Eradication of New HIV/Aids Infections

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has pledged renewed zeal towards achieving zero new HIV infections in the next five years… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.