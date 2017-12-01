Kenya: Pipeline Wary of Rivals as Volleyball Play-Offs Begin

Kenya Pipeline women's captain Triza Atuka is wary of bitter rivals Kenya Prisons ahead of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League Play-offs that serve off Friday at the KPA Makande hall, Mombasa.

Atuka, who is a long serving international team centre, said they will have to be at their best throughout the three-day event to stand a chance of defending their national title.

She said all terms especially Prisons whom they have denied the league trophy for the last three years will come at them guns blazing.

"We have definitely come here for nothing short of the winner's trophy which has a special cabinet at our company headquarters having won it for the past three years. But we must be alive to the fact that other teams have came of age and will be seriously challenging for the title," Atuka said.

Pipeline were the first team to arrive in Mombasa for acclimatization on Sunday. They take on KCB in their play-off opener from 2pm.

Pipeline will look to hard hitting Leonida Kasaya, Yvone Snaida, Beldine Akinyi, Celestine Nyongesa, Janet Wanja, Monica Adhiambo, Agripina Kundu and returning Ruth Chepngetich for delivery.

Friday's play-off fixtures

Men:

10am KPA v GSU

12 noon Co-op Bank v Prisons

Women:

2pm Pipeline v KCB

4pm prisons v Western Bombers