1 December 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Africa: EU, Africa Leaders to Speed Up Repatriation of Migrants From Libya

Tagged:

Related Topics

African and European leaders agreed to speed up efforts to repatriate thousands of migrants stranded in Libya, some in unspeakably brutal conditions.

About 80 European Union and African Union heads of state ended two days of talks Thursday in Ivory Coast, promising to ramp up the fight against human traffickers.

They said they would repatriate about 3,800 migrants in one camp near Tripoli as soon as possible.

But African Union officials say there are as many as 42 camps across Libya, housing up to 700,000 people.

Television pictures broadcast on CNN of slave auctions in some of the camps shocked and sickened the world and showed the need for immediate action.

French President Emmanuel Macron called slave trading a crime against humanity and said human traffickers were "deeply linked" to terrorist networks throughout northern Africa.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said it was appalling that "some Nigerians were being sold like goats for a few dollars in Libya." He said all Nigerians stranded in Libya and other parts of the world would be brought home and "rehabilitated."

Libya is the main jumping-off point for Africans and others in the Middle East looking to reach the EU, hoping to escape terrorism and poverty for a better life in the West.

Thousands die every year trying to make the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean Sea.

The EU and Libya are working to discourage such hazardous trips, including cracking down on human traffickers who often leave their cargo stranded at sea.

Africa

Remembering Peter Takirambudde

We at Human Rights Watch remember Dr. Peter Takirambudde, head of our Africa division from 1996 to 2008, with great… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.