30 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Seek Perfect Start to World Cup Season in Dubai

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Yonga

Kenya begin their 2017/2018 World Rugby Sevens Series campaign on Friday against Canada in the Dubai Sevens, the opening leg of the season.

Kenya, who are in Pool A, will take to the pitch at 9.30am against the Singapore champions at the Sevens Stadium, before clashing with Dubai and Series defending champions South African (1.36pm).

They will then wrap up day one matters against familiar neighbours Uganda at 6.31pm.

After finishing a disappointing 12th last season with a paltry 63 points, Shujaa will be hoping to make amends in the new campaign that will also see them compete at the Commonwealth Games due April 4 to 15 in Gold Coast, Australia and the World Cup Sevens from July 20 to 22 at AT&T Park, San Francisco, USA.

Kenya coach Innocent "Namcos" Simiyu will be under pressure to turn around the team's fortunes after a disappointing first season, where they made only two Cup quarter-finals.

New captain Oscar Ayodi is eager to inspire the side to the high heights they have soared to before.

The Homeboyz centre replaced Andrew Amonde as captain with the KCB man expected to be out for at least four months after undergoing hernia surgery.

"We had the best pre-season as compared to last season where there was players strike over allowances and contracts," said the 28-year-old Ayodi before the team left for Dubai on Monday.

Kenya Harlequins prop Herman Humwa is in line to make his debut.

Kenya's Friday Fixtures

Canada v Kenya -9.30am

South Africa v Kenya - 1.36pm

Kenya v Uganda - 6.31pm

Kenya

First Lady Roots for Eradication of New HIV/Aids Infections

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has pledged renewed zeal towards achieving zero new HIV infections in the next five years… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.