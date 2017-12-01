Kenya: Bidco Africa to Sponsor Kenya Sevens, Lionesses

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has entered into a three-year partnership with Bidco Africa.

Under the partnership, which was unveiled on Thursday at the RFUEA grounds, the consumer goods manufacturer become co-sponsors of Kenya Sevens and Kenya Lionesses after betting firm SportPesa.

As part of the sponsorship deal whose financial figures were not released, Kenya Sevens and Kenya Lionesses will now play all the 2017/18 HSBC World Sevens Series tournaments, Commonwealth Games and 2018 Sevens World Cup matches wearing the insignia of Bidco Africa on the back of the jerseys.

The deal also includes support for KRU's schools and club rugby development programs.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Bidco Africa Group Commercial director Chris Diaz, said sport was a key pillar of the company's engagement with its customers.

The company will also support the Kenya Rugby Union in its goal of using diet and proper nutrition to optimize their players.

"If players want to be in the best possible shape to do well in rugby, then they need to get their diets right," said Diaz.

"Effective training and recovery, coupled with healthy eating, are the key ingredients to performing to your best."

KRU chairman Richard Omwela said the deal will go a long way in helping the union meet its annual budget.

Last year, betting firm SportPesa announced a five-year Sh607 million sponsorship for KRU that includes national squads such as Kenya Sevens, the Kenya 15s, the Under-19, the under-15 and the women's team.