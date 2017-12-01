Kenya: Indiza Sees Off Shah to Hold Lead at Sigona

Overnight leader Dismas Indiza increased his lead to three shots going into Friday's third and final round of the Sigona Captain's Prize pro section at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course.

During Thursday's second round, the long hitting Indiza fired two under 70 to maintained his lead this time from hot charging Anil Shah, who had the best round of four under par 68 thanks to his two clubs on two par fours.

Indiza birdied the first two holes at the front nine, added two more birdies at the 10th and 17th though he also dropped two shots at the 13th and 14th for a two rounds total of six under par 138.

On the other hand, Shah fired a solid seven iron off the tee at the par four-first, followed it with a superb nine-iron into the hole for his first two, two clubs on the par fours, the other one having come at the 17th where he drove to about 50m out, chipped in, having birdied the 13th and 16th.

He had however dropped two shots at the fifth and sixth holes.

"My game is solid at the moment. I have been practising a lot because i want to go back to the Sunshine Tour next year" said Shah, who however said he will play in all the Barclays Kenya Open qualifying events here at home.

He tied for the second place with Jacob Okello, who fired level par 72 to also close the day on 141. Home pro John Wangai on two under par 70 was just a shot better than Okello and Shah.

The pros are winding up their event Friday to give room to Sigona club members and guests of captain James Mbuthia, who is winding up a very successful term, which saw Sigona hosting events almost every weekend in addition to other successful activities Sigona undertook this year.

The two rounds amateur event has attracted a huge field of over 300 players some of whom will play on Sunday. He has lined up a number of prizes for the members and guests alike.

Round two leaderboard

138 Dismas Indiza 68, 70

141 Anil Shah 73, 68

141 Jacob Okello 69, 72

142 John Charles Wangai 72, 70

146 Kopan Timbe 74, 72

147 Erick Ooko 76, 71

147 James Karanja 72, 75

147 David Wakhu 74, 73