30 November 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: 20 Motorcycles Seized in RSF Raid On North Darfur Camps

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tawila — About 20 motorcycles were seized but no weapons found during a snap inspection at dawn by Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on four camps for the displaced at Tawila in North Darfur on Wednesday.

A number of sheikhs told Radio Dabanga that an RSF force with about 40 Land Cruisers surrounded Rwanda, Dali, Argo, and Dubba Naira camps. They announced they had come in search of weapons and called on anyone who knows the place of arms or possesses a weapon to hand it over to the force immediately.

The sheikhs said that after searching the camps, the force found no weapons found 20 motorcycles that were confiscated. Nobody was arrested during the inspection, which ended by noon, after which the RSF returned to their headquarters northwest of the town. The raod was part of the ongoing government campaign to collect illegal arms and unregistered vehicles in Darfur.

North Kordofan

Authorities in North Kordofan have arrested 45 people under the emergency measures on charges of crime and possession of weapons.

Lawyer Osman Hassan told Radio Dabanga that the suspects have been arrested from several areas of the state since October 13 and were still in detention on Wednesday.

He explained that the maximum legal detention period is six months for each defendant from the date of arrest.

Sudan

North Darfur Defence Minister Denies Civilian Casualties in Misteriya Raid

North Darfur Minister of Defence, Ali Mohammed Salim, has confirmed the casualty figures in the raid in Misteriya in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.