Sudan: 20 Motorcycles Seized in RSF Raid On North Darfur Camps

Tawila — About 20 motorcycles were seized but no weapons found during a snap inspection at dawn by Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on four camps for the displaced at Tawila in North Darfur on Wednesday.

A number of sheikhs told Radio Dabanga that an RSF force with about 40 Land Cruisers surrounded Rwanda, Dali, Argo, and Dubba Naira camps. They announced they had come in search of weapons and called on anyone who knows the place of arms or possesses a weapon to hand it over to the force immediately.

The sheikhs said that after searching the camps, the force found no weapons found 20 motorcycles that were confiscated. Nobody was arrested during the inspection, which ended by noon, after which the RSF returned to their headquarters northwest of the town. The raod was part of the ongoing government campaign to collect illegal arms and unregistered vehicles in Darfur.

North Kordofan

Authorities in North Kordofan have arrested 45 people under the emergency measures on charges of crime and possession of weapons.

Lawyer Osman Hassan told Radio Dabanga that the suspects have been arrested from several areas of the state since October 13 and were still in detention on Wednesday.

He explained that the maximum legal detention period is six months for each defendant from the date of arrest.