30 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: President Ernest Bai Koroma Visits the Gambia

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Office of the President informs the general public that His Excellency, Mr. Adama Barrow President of the Republic of The Gambia will receive His Excellency, Mr Ernest Bai Koroma, President of Sierra Leone, tomorrow, Thursday, 30 November 2017. President Koroma is expected to arrive at the Banjul International Airport at 12 noon.

He will be the first Head of State President Barrow will host since he was elected last December. The public is invited to give President Koroma a rousing welcome.

During his two day visit, President Koroma will join his host President Barrow at the launching of the QCity in Bijilo and a dinner in his honour at the 40th anniversary celebration of the West African Insurance Institute. The Sierra Leonean President will also attend a meeting with the Sierra Leonean Community on Thursday.

President Barrow and President Koroma will have a tête-à-têtemeeting, followed by a press conference with journalists at State House, on Friday. Prior to his departure, President Koroma will commission the West African Insurance Institute building and attend the Institute's graduation ceremony amongst other engagements.

President Koroma was amongst the ECOWAS head of states who worked tirelessly to ensure that The Gambia went through a peaceful transition and avoided bloodshed when the former president overturned his decision not to accept the 2016 presidential elections results, won by President Adama Barrow and led to a political impasse.

Sierra Leone and The Gambia have a long history of relationship, bound by colonialism, culture and intermarriage. The two countries have supported each other in difficult times during the war in Sierra Leone, the Ebola outbreak and in the recent flood in which many lives were lost and many maimed.

President Koroma is the 4th and current President of Sierra Leone and he is serving the end of his second term as President since he was first elected in 2007. He is amongst the African leaders who are promoting democracy and good governance by respecting term limits in Africa. President Koroma is not vying for the presidency in the upcoming elections in Sierra Leone. He is 64 years old, married with children.

Gambia

Captain Ebou Jallow Transferred U.S.$3,000,000 to a Private Bank Says Former Central Bank Official

Mr. Abdoulie Cham, retired Financial Controller at the Central Bank of The Gambia, yesterday told the Janneh Commission… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.