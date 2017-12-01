Gambia: The Count Down Will Soon Begin

Gambians are about to take stock of the dramatic succession of events which gave birth to the change of 2nd December 2017. The impasse which eventually followed, placed the country into a state of uncertainty, leading to flights of people from the country and the displacement of many who anticipated the breakout of war.

Eventually, the incoming President was sworn in on the 19th of January 2017. Sanity prevailed and the outgoing President whose term expired on 18th January 2017, left the country on the 21st January 2017. Thus making it possible for the country to witness its first peaceful democratic transfer of power in its history.

The aim of the change is to unify our diverse people, to give the nation a new start. As we clock a year, all should take stock how far we have gone to achieve such an aim.