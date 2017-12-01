Gambia: We Won't Be Investigated - Says GFF Boss

Football boss Lamin Kabba Bajo has told Foroyaa Sport that the federation won't be investigated. Bajo's comment comes in the wake of a statement by the National Sports Council chairman Borri Darboe.

Darboe held a press conference yesterday revealing the council has rescinded its decision to suspend five of GFF's executives including president Kabba but insists the planned investigation on the federation will still go ahead.

The government institution accused the GFF of tax fraud in a latest of flurry accusations.

However, Kabba is defiant, slamming the NSC's suspension as 'no suspension', saying the federation won't be subjected to any probing by the technical arm of government.

'The suspension is no suspension because it's not even effective. During the suspension it didn't stop us from doing our job. This is more like we're going back to square one,' he told Foroyaa Sport yesterday regarding the council's switch of position.

The GFF are at loggerheads with NSC who're insistent on probing the federation of vices including mismanagement of funds.

The council's dramatic U-turn to lift the ban on the Football House's quintet, followed reported talks with the World soccer governing body FIFA who asked the government to get its hands off the management of football or risk a global ban.

FIFA is keen to exhaust all diplomatic avenues in a bid to resolve the impasse before resorting to banning Gambia.