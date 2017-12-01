Gambia: Ali Sowe Voted Albania Player of the Month

Striker Ali Sowe has been voted Albania top flight best player of the month.

Ali is not table-topping Skenderbeu Korce's top goal-poacher but has been particularly vital in attack, scoring four goals in ten starts with timely assists.

For his exploits, he got unanimously voted the best player of the month of November.

Sowe is putting up a strong case to be considered for a starting berth by Chievo Verona at end of his loan spell in Albania.

The Gambian is on a season-long loan at Albanian Super League side from parent club Chievo Verona of the Italian Serie A.

Sowe, 23, is offloaded there to rake up playing time in efforts to return a finished product for the Italian outfit.

And the erstwhile Gamtel FC front-man seems to be achieving just that after scoring four times in the ten games he'd started in attack.

His newfound goal scoring form is a far cry from the dipped form that once dogged and reduced him to a desolate figure ridden with successive injuries last term.