30 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Ali Sowe Voted Albania Player of the Month

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Striker Ali Sowe has been voted Albania top flight best player of the month.

Ali is not table-topping Skenderbeu Korce's top goal-poacher but has been particularly vital in attack, scoring four goals in ten starts with timely assists.

For his exploits, he got unanimously voted the best player of the month of November.

Sowe is putting up a strong case to be considered for a starting berth by Chievo Verona at end of his loan spell in Albania.

The Gambian is on a season-long loan at Albanian Super League side from parent club Chievo Verona of the Italian Serie A.

Sowe, 23, is offloaded there to rake up playing time in efforts to return a finished product for the Italian outfit.

And the erstwhile Gamtel FC front-man seems to be achieving just that after scoring four times in the ten games he'd started in attack.

His newfound goal scoring form is a far cry from the dipped form that once dogged and reduced him to a desolate figure ridden with successive injuries last term.

Gambia

Captain Ebou Jallow Transferred U.S.$3,000,000 to a Private Bank Says Former Central Bank Official

Mr. Abdoulie Cham, retired Financial Controller at the Central Bank of The Gambia, yesterday told the Janneh Commission… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.