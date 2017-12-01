Nigeria: OPEC, Non-OPEC Members Extend Cut Deal Till 2018

Vienna, Austria — The OPEC and non-OPEC members yesterday agreed to extend the oil production cut by another one year starting from January, 2018.

With the cut deal, the global oil market will continue to witness reduction in about 1.8 million barrels of oil supply daily.

This is the second time the two groups reached agreement to cut production in order to ensure market rebalancing.

As a result of the cut deal last year and the corporation between the two groups, the prices of oil improved by nearly 20 percent on average to reach $51.67/barrel on OPEC reference Basket.

There was a sharp global inventory build-up between mid-2014 and the start of 2016 as supply outpaced demand. By July 2016, the oil stock overhang reached 385million barrel.

Speaking at the meeting, the president of OPEC conference and Minister of Energy, Saudi Arabia, Khalid A. Al-Falih said after the joint meeting that the groups decided to roll over the agreement for another one year till December, 2018.

" We reviewed the report from Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), we discovered that there are number of veritable determine supply from participating countries, we don't expect uncertainties from some of our members. Our key metric, is to bring the inventory down to their normal levels, 150mb below the OECD level."

He said after extensive review and celebrations, the meeting agreed to exempt Nigeria and Libya from the cut as they were yet to fully recover from the production constraint. "We as colleges wish them the best to be able to recover soon," he said.