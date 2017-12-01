Somalia Marks Milad-UN-Nabi Celebrations

Sufi adherents in Somalia on Thursday came out in large numbers to mark the Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations in pomp and color.

Somalia government declared Thursday a public holiday to allow workers to celebrate the festival.

"It is a day of special remembrance of a special person the Prophet. I ask all Somalis to pray for our country on this special day. We seek God's guidance. We seek peace" Hassan Hersia Mogadishu resident told Radio Dalsan after the procession.

Maulid marks the birth of the Prophet Muhammad. On the day adherents of the Sufi sect make processions and praise the Prophet.

The festive is however shunned by a section of Muslims who argue that it was not a religious practise introduced by the Prophet.