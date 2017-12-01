Somalia: Puntland Sends Message to the Federal Government Over Rights of Security Officers

The Puntland administration yesterday handed over 400 security officers to the federal government of Somalia. This followed a push by the latter that each regional state should contribute some security officers to form an integrated army that will serve the larger Somalia.

The vice president of Puntland State Mr. Abdihakin Haji Omar sent a message to the government of Somalia saying that it should take care of the rights of those officers such as salaries and other benefits.

Mr. Abdihakim also said that Puntland is party to the progress of the larger Somalia.

There is good hope that if all the regional states follow suit, Somalia will have a good and strong army that will help it tackle the security issues in a better way.