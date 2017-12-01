1 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Puntland Sends Message to the Federal Government Over Rights of Security Officers

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Puntland administration yesterday handed over 400 security officers to the federal government of Somalia. This followed a push by the latter that each regional state should contribute some security officers to form an integrated army that will serve the larger Somalia.

The vice president of Puntland State Mr. Abdihakin Haji Omar sent a message to the government of Somalia saying that it should take care of the rights of those officers such as salaries and other benefits.

Mr. Abdihakim also said that Puntland is party to the progress of the larger Somalia.

There is good hope that if all the regional states follow suit, Somalia will have a good and strong army that will help it tackle the security issues in a better way.

Somalia

Galmudug & Aswj Ink a Power Sharing Deal to End Impasse

A Power sharing deal between the Galmudug administration and the Sufi Ahlu Sunnah Wa Jamaa movement has been signed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.