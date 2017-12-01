Kenya Sevens Down Canada in Dubai Opener

Collins Injera inspired Kenya Sevens to a 29-15 win over Canada in their Pool A opener of the Dubai Sevens at the Sevens Stadium on Friday.

The Mwamba RFC speedster run in two tries as Shujaa came from behind to claim their first win of the new campaign.

Kenya ran in five tries and two conversions against Canada's three unconverted touchdowns.

It was Canada who got the first penalty of the game, attacking Shujaa with Nathan Hiriyama going over for the opening score.

Sammy Oliech punished a Canadian mistake to equalise, before tries from Collins Injera and Oscar Ayodi amidst two conversions saw Shujaa take a 19-5 lead into the interval.

Dennis Ombachi got Shujaa's fourth after the restart before brilliant interplay between Eden Agero and Injera saw Injera land his brace, Shujaa 29-5 up.

Isaac Kay played in Pat Kay to go over for Canada, the scores 29-10 with a minute to play. Pat would then land his brace to bring Canada to 29-15 at the death.

Kenya's next match is against HSBC World Sevens Series reigning champions South Africa at 1.36pm before taking on Uganda at 6.31pm.