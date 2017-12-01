Cameroon: Work Milieu - Companies Reaffirm Health Care Commitment

The second edition of the public/private partnership to fight against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and Malaria took place on Thursday in Douala.

The second edition of the ceremony to celebrate the public-private partnership to fight against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria within the work milieu, took place at the La Falaise hotel in Douala on Thursday, November 23.

Presiding at the ceremony, the representative of the Governor of the Littoral Region, Ekeyok Dame Etienne, said the celebration of the partnership demonstrates the reinforcement of the activities of companies to fight the three diseases.

He urged the companies still lagging behind to join the movement saying emergence by 2035 will also comprise guaranteeing good health to workers.

The representative of the Minister of Labour and Social Security, Ntocke Oscar said health has an impact on economic development as it affects the output of companies and diminishes household revenue, hence the need for companies to accompany the government in fighting against the three illnesses; HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

The event which took place on the theme; "together for the elimination of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria in the work milieu", comprised presentations on the state of the illnesses in Cameroon and efforts made by some companies to combat them.

The best examples, so far, are coming from companies like the CDC, PHP, Hevecam and Chococam who were handed 'awards of encouragement.

The celebration also included a brainstorming session focusing on maintaining dialogue and consultation within the framework of the public-private partnership, making known activities carried out by companies and their level of implication, acquainting companies on the strategic document linked to fund raising at the local level as well as making companies aware of the socio-economic impact of the partnership which is a win-win one and thereby reinforce the partnership.

The ministry of Public Health put in place two projects to fight the three diseases in collaboration with some partners geared at attaining and maintaining universal coverage of actions to fight against malaria for a sustainable impact as well as the sustainable fight against tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS. The discussions were moderated by the "Malaria No More" organisation.