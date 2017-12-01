1 December 2017

South Africa: Test Venues for 2018 England Tour Confirmed

The Springboks will host England in three Tests - in Johannesburg, Bloemfontein and Cape Town - during the incoming series next June.

It will be England's first visit to South Africa in six years and SA Rugby confirmed on Friday that the three Tests will be played at Ellis Park on June 9, the Free State Stadium a week later (June 16) on Youth Day, before the tour will culminate with the third Test at Newlands on June 23.

England last visited these shores in 2012 when the Springboks won the first two of the three Tests, while the final encounter ended in a draw.

"Under Eddie Jones the English have re-established themselves as one of the powerhouses of World Rugby - they have only lost one Test in the last two seasons," said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux .

"Our history against England goes back more than a century and we are looking forward to welcoming them back to South Africa next year in what promises to be a tough tour.

"In 2012, they played in Johannesburg, but it's been 10 years since they last visited Bloemfontein, while the Test in Cape Town will be England's first visit to the Mother City since 1998."

England have not won a Test in South Africa since the two teams clashed in Bloemfontein in 2000. Out of the 13 previous Tests between the Springboks and England in South Africa, the visitors have won three, while one ended in a draw.

Incoming series 2018 - South Africa v England:

June 9: Ellis Park, Johannesburg

June 16: Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein

June 23: Newlands, Cape Town

Note: Kick-off times will be confirmed in due course

