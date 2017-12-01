Seychelles: Changes in Appointments of Chief Executives

press release

President Danny Faure has today announced changes in certain Chief Executive appointments, and some restructuring, which all take effect from 1st January 2018, except where otherwise specified.

Chief Executive appointments not listed below remain unchanged.

President's Office

Mrs Yvonia Richardson will be the Principal Secretary for Administration in the Office of the President.

Vice-President's Office

Ms Rebecca Loustau Lalanne will be the Principal Secretary in the Office of the Vice‑President.

Mr Michael Nalletamby will be the Principal Secretary for Investment.

Office of the Designated Minister

The Office of the Secretary of State for Prevention of Drug Abuse and Rehabilitation, Dr Patrick Heremine, will fall under the Designated Minister.

Mrs Marina Confait will be the Principal Secretary in the Office of the Designated Minister.

Ministry of Education & Human Resource Development

Dr Odile de Comarmond will be the Principal Secretary for Early Childhood, Primary and Secondary Education.

Dr Linda Barallon will be the Principal Secretary for Higher Education and Human Resource Development.

Ministry of Habitat, Infrastructure & Land Transport

Mr Denis Barbe will be the Principal Secretary for Housing.

Mr Ravi Valmont will the Principal Secretary for Lands.

Ministry of Family Affairs

The Office of the Secretary of State for Poverty Alleviation, Mr Dick Esparon, will fall under the Minister of Family Affairs.

Ministry of Employment, Immigration & Civil Status

Mr Alain Volcere will be the Principal Secretary for Immigration & Civil Status.

Ministry of Fisheries & Agriculture

Mr Jude Talma will be the Principal Secretary for Fisheries from 1st February 2018.

Seychelles Investment Board

Ms Cindy Vidot will be the Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Investment Board.

Road Transport Commissioner

Mr Desire Payet will be the Road Transport Commissioner.

Industrial Estates Authority

Ms Lucy Athanasius will be the Chief Executive Officer of the Industrial Estates Authority.

Please see below photo gallery link to official photos of appointees:https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1KryBnCK1eMiwEwA2TokuCd3COdJ4dNei