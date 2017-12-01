1 December 2017

Kenya Presidency (Nairobi)

Kenya: Message By Her Excellency Margaret Kenyatta, First Lady of Kenya for World Aids Day, December 1st 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

document

Every year, we are presented with an opportunity to dare to imagine a HIV free generation, an HIV free country. This year is no different.

This World AIDS day, we remember all those who have lost their lives to AIDS related complications. This day offers us an opportunity to reflect on the progress we are making as communities, as a country and as a global village, in addressing HIV and AIDS. This day also affords us with yet another opportunity to renew our resolve towards that bold and audacious vision of zero new infections.

Kenya has seen the prevalence of HIV reduce significantly. These are efforts we must be proud of. This has been made possible, thanks to the concerted efforts of many. It has required multi-institutional and multi-faceted efforts to advance preventive efforts, reduce stigma, increase HIV education and awareness and expand access to testing services.

Sadly though, we are also seeing a troubling trends emerge. The rate of new infections is now particularly high among 15-24 years, with girls being particularly at risk. Women, as a whole, remain disproportionately affected by HIV.

This year's theme 'Step Up for HIV Prevention' reminds that our battle is not over. We must accelerate our efforts, focusing on adolescents and our young girls and boys.

Today, I urge us to stand united to address a concern that affects us all - because it will take the efforts of all of us: mothers, fathers, teachers, the community, national leaders, Government, international partners, civil society, mentors and role models --everybody.

Just as I have done in the past 4 years, I promise to continue dedicating my efforts towards zero new HIV infections. Today presents a perfect opportunity for all of us to renew our own resolve in fighting this disease.

So, as we commemorate World AIDS day, and as we celebrate our victories, let us commit to working together, side by side, with renewed vigor and passion towards the realization of our ultimate vision: a HIV free generation.

FIRST LADY OF KENYA, MARGARET KENYATTA

Kenya

Inside Bank Heist Inspired by Ocean's Eleven

It is exactly two weeks since robbers entered the strongroom of a Kenya Commercial Bank branch in Thika and stole over… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Kenya Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.