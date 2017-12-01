Tanzania: Lifeline for Infertile Couples

THE Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) is going a huge milestone in medical services provision through the introduction of Infertility and Endocrinology Clinic which, among others, will offer In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF).

The hospital is introducing the clinic early next year to help couples facing infertility challenges. KCMC Hospital Executive Director, Dr Gileard Masenga broke the news during the launch of the Good Samaritan Foundation Building (GSF Complex) here, set to host the new clinic and other services.

IVF is an assisted reproductive technology which involves the process of fertilization by extracting eggs, retrieving a sperm sample, and then manually combining an egg and sperm in a laboratory dish. The embryo(s) is then transferred to the uterus.

"This clinic is another major step as far as services we provide here at KCMC is concerned and it is expected to commence early next year," he said, adding that the hospital's new building gobbled more than 1bn/- to establish. It would also host a modern dental clinic and a radiology clinic and services.

"The building will also have state-of-theart accommodation facilities for doctors that would make them stay closer to the hospital, something that will make them closer whenever emergency issues arise especially at night," he said.

Dr Masenga unveiled further that the building would have several accommodation facilities to visitors, whom he said would not be forced to find accommodation facilities such as hotels far from KCMC. "This building will also have a modern conference hall, a modern pharmacy, shop and a supermarket," he explained.

According to him, the new building would also act as an additional source of income for the institution which will help in the hospital's daily services, instead of depending on the church, the government and other donors.

Speaking during the same occasion, the Head of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) that owns the hospital, Bishop Dr Frederick Shoo, hailed the leadership of KCMC that also operates as a zonal hospital for being creative.

"You are always creative and that helps you to address challenges including financial problems in day to day activities of this facility. Whenever you encounter challengesconcerning finances while providing services, you come out with good creative ideas to address them; others just end up blaming and complaining whenever they encounter financial challenges instead of finding ways to address them," he explained.

Commenting on the newly introduced Infertility and Endocrinology Clinic at the hospital, Bishop Shoo said it would be redemption to many women facing infertility problem, many of whom he said had reached the stage of being divorced for not having children.

He assured ELCT's full support and that of the GSF to the KCMC in its noble task of serving the citizens. Endocrinology is a specialty service that treats patients with a range of hormonal diseases.

For some patients, the problems occur because they either produce too much or have too little of a particular hormone. Deficiency of a hormone can cause symptoms that are difficult to diagnose and that makes patients feel unwell in peculiar ways.