1 December 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Here's How to Do a HIV Test at Home - Video

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Evelyne Musambi

As the world marks World Aids Day today, popular Kenyan YouTubers have taken a HIV test and shared the video with their followers.

Shiko Nguru and her hubby Rama took the test while shooting the latest episode of their family vlog.

The couple took viewers through the process of obtaining a self-testing kit and doing the test at home.

They demonstrated, step-by-step, how one can find out their status in the comfort of their home.

Both Shiko and Rama said they had lost relatives to AIDS hence their resolve to know their status.

The couple said it was the first time they were taking the test together narrating how scary it is.

Shiko and Rama run a family vlog, The Green Calabash in which they share insights on parenting and relationships.

Kenya

President Kenyatta Commends Police for Work During Election

President Uhuru Kenyatta has commended police officers for being "firm" during the electioneering period. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.