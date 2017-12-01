As the world marks World Aids Day today, popular Kenyan YouTubers have taken a HIV test and shared the video with their followers.

Shiko Nguru and her hubby Rama took the test while shooting the latest episode of their family vlog.

The couple took viewers through the process of obtaining a self-testing kit and doing the test at home.

They demonstrated, step-by-step, how one can find out their status in the comfort of their home.

Both Shiko and Rama said they had lost relatives to AIDS hence their resolve to know their status.

The couple said it was the first time they were taking the test together narrating how scary it is.

Shiko and Rama run a family vlog, The Green Calabash in which they share insights on parenting and relationships.