1 December 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Man Fined K145, 000 for Irresponsible Driving

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mayamiko Majawa

Machinga — The Liwonde Second Grade Magistrate Court on Wednesday convicted and ordered Lasford Jumbe, 30, to pay K145, 000 for driving without a licence, driving recklessly and endangering the safety of passengers.

The court heard through Liwonde Police Station Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Ezekiel Kalunga, that on November 13 (2017), Police traffic officers, whilst on duty at Mangochi Turn-Off, apprehended Jumbe who was driving a motor vehicle registration number NA 94 Toyota Hiace.

Kalunga said the suspect hit a 35 year old man, John Saulos, who was walking along the pedestrian path living him with a dislocated shoulder before going on to hit a stationary mini bus, registration number ZA 2653.

"When police asked Jumbe to show them his driving licence, he failed to produce the driving licence," he said.

Appearing before the Second Grade Magistrate Philip Chibwana, the suspect pleaded not guilty to all the three offences and went on to plead with the court for leniency, saying he is a breadwinner.

Assessing the evidence tendered by the state, Magistrate Chibwana found Jumbe guilty and fined him K70, 000.00 for driving without a licence, K50, 000.00 for reckless driving and K25, 000.00 for endangering the safety of passengers.

The suspect hails from Chiyendausiku Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka.

Malawi

Paliament Passes Bill that Prohibits Handouts to Entice Voters

Malawi Parliament has passed the Political Parties Bill that probihit giving handouts to lure voters duing elections, a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.