Machinga — The Liwonde Second Grade Magistrate Court on Wednesday convicted and ordered Lasford Jumbe, 30, to pay K145, 000 for driving without a licence, driving recklessly and endangering the safety of passengers.

The court heard through Liwonde Police Station Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Ezekiel Kalunga, that on November 13 (2017), Police traffic officers, whilst on duty at Mangochi Turn-Off, apprehended Jumbe who was driving a motor vehicle registration number NA 94 Toyota Hiace.

Kalunga said the suspect hit a 35 year old man, John Saulos, who was walking along the pedestrian path living him with a dislocated shoulder before going on to hit a stationary mini bus, registration number ZA 2653.

"When police asked Jumbe to show them his driving licence, he failed to produce the driving licence," he said.

Appearing before the Second Grade Magistrate Philip Chibwana, the suspect pleaded not guilty to all the three offences and went on to plead with the court for leniency, saying he is a breadwinner.

Assessing the evidence tendered by the state, Magistrate Chibwana found Jumbe guilty and fined him K70, 000.00 for driving without a licence, K50, 000.00 for reckless driving and K25, 000.00 for endangering the safety of passengers.

The suspect hails from Chiyendausiku Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka.