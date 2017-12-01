1 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe 'Happy' As Former Aide Declared National Hero - Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Timothy Stamps (file photo).

Zimbabwe's ex-president Robert Mugabe has reportedly sent a message of condolences to the family of his former health minister Dr Timothy Stamps, who died on Sunday.

According to the state-owned broadcaster ZBC, the nonagenarian said that Stamps had contributed immensely in the fight against chronic diseases which included HIV and Aids while he was the minister of health.

This was the first time that Mugabe had been heard from since his resignation last week.

The former president said that they both had strived to build a hospital in every district of the southern African country, adding that the late Stamps was a "social and affable individual who related well with colleagues as much as he did with everyone else".

Mugabe said that he was happy that Stamps had been declared a national hero.

The Herald newspaper reported earlier this week that Stamps had been declared a national hero by the ruling Zanu-PF politburo, two days after his death on November 26.

Zanu-PF secretary for Finance Obert Mpofu announced the decision at the Stamps family home in Goromonzi on Tuesday.

He died at the Borrowdale Trauma Centre from a lung infection.

News24

Zimbabwe

The Country Plagued by Lack of Cash as It Begins Post-Mugabe Era

Like many Zimbabweans, Esau Makwindi is frustrated over the liquidity crisis that has made it near-impossible for… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.