1 December 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Government to Construct Modern District Markets

By Fostina Mkandawire

Lilongwe — Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa, on Thursday revealed that government has plans to construct modern district markets with all the necessary utilities.

Nankhumwa revealed the development in the ongoing 47th Session of Parliament in his response to Member for Dowa East, Honourable Richard Banda who asked a supplementary question under question 39 in the Order Paper dated November 30th.

The original question inquired if there were plans in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to construct a modern market at Nkhotakota Boma, now that the place is identified at the old airport and that the old market can no longer accommodate the demand by the business community.

Banda then jumped in to inquire if all the modern markets could be constructed in all the main markets in the country, saying in all the neighbouring countries there are markets strategically built to accommodate people travelling.

Nankhumwa responded by announcing that government has plans to construct modern markets in all the cities in the country and if funds allow the programme will extend to all districts in the country.

"Indeed, markets with all the necessary utilities are essential for passengers travelling and they also help in fostering development," he said.

He added that it was important for all districts to be up-to-date with modern international market standards if they are to compete at international level commercially.

