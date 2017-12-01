Angola: 25,000 Families Registered for Resettlement

Luanda — At least 25,000 families that had been displaced from endangered zones of Viana Municipality, Luanda Province, currently living in shanties located in the neighbourhood of Zango and Calumbo, have been registered for resettlement in better locations.

The information was disclosed on Thursday to ANGOP, in Luanda, by the deputy administrator for Technical Affairs of Viana Municipality, Fernando Binje, who explained that these families were displaced from Luanda Island and Kilamba Kiaxi Municipality.

The official also added that top priority will be given to island's families damaged by rain and sea water, which are currently living in those poor conditions for a very long time.

He also said the government's intention was to build residences for those families, adding that in fact some received a house, however with the present crisis hitting the country the government became unable to carry on with this project.

Fernando Binje stressed that the government is seeking another solution, which could be the allocation of land plots and materials for guided self-construction.