Malawian athlete Peter Chiwaya based in Eastern Cape in South Africa has been decorated by his club Oxford Striders for outstanding performance.

Chiwaya, who is a long distance runner, received novice athlete of the year award beating other athletes in the region.

He also received a special award for qualifying for Two Oceans and Comrade marathons and fun award for endurance.

The Malawian from banana growing Molere area in Thyolo is excited with the achievement saying he is motivated to engage extra gear.

"I am encouraged with this feat because it shows that I have started with a bang," Chiwaya said.

"I am proud to receive the awards complete with trophies which encourage me work hard."

He said he beat athletes from other clubs in the Eastern Cape such as reputable Nedbank, Rainbow, Old Mutual to grab the Novice athlete of the year to receive R1,000 (K54,000).

He said there are also 14 other Malawian athletes under Oxford Striders.

Local athletics manager Mzee Makata said his record is within the elite bracket.

"Although it appears he is doing well. If he works hard with good training program he can make a good athlete," Makawa said.

Another Malawian athlete Chiyembekezo Jamali, who left the country as an elite for South Africa three years ago is doing well in marathon.

Recently he won K400,000 after finishing on position 10 in OR Tambo Marathon.

