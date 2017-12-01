1 December 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Sozobal Organizes Awards Cocktail Night

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chilungamo Missi

Blantyre — Malawi's Southern Zone for Basketball League (SOZOBAL) will on December 1, 2017 host an awards cocktail night at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC).

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, SOZOBAL secretary, Kelvin Kalua, said they have organized the event with the aim of fundraising money to be used in renovating the BYC Basketball Court.

"The main reason behind the event is fundraising. We are trying to raise money which we want to use in roofing our court at BYC. As you know, this is rainy season, so the roof will be helpful," he said.

Kalua further said apart from fundraising, SOZOBAL also wants to award teams and players that have excelled in the sport.

"Normally, what usually happens is that after the last game of our league, we give trophies and medals to the winning teams," added Kalua.

He further said they have been approached by sponsors of their league recently so the award night will also recognize sponsors for their contribution.

Entry tickets are going at K5, 000 per person with corporate stands going at K100, 000.

Malawi

Paliament Passes Bill that Prohibits Handouts to Entice Voters

Malawi Parliament has passed the Political Parties Bill that probihit giving handouts to lure voters duing elections, a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.